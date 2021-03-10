Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $20,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMC opened at $30.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.38. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

