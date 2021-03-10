Clearbridge Investments LLC Invests $24.27 Million in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,842,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,266,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $812,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $516,000. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADV opened at $9.22 on Tuesday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $13.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Advantage Solutions in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides promotions agency services to clients worldwide. It offers sales agency, marketing agency, technology agency, retail agency, international, and business services. Advantage Solutions Inc was formerly known as Karman Holding Corp. and changed its name to Advantage Solutions Inc in March 2016.

