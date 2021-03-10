IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the January 28th total of 184,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IRIX opened at $6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.0% during the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in IRIDEX by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 666,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,178 shares during the period. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

