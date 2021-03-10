Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Short Interest Down 18.3% in February

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 46,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KZIA shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Kazia Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. The company has a market cap of $90.63 million, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Kazia Therapeutics Company Profile

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

