Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 159,310 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 405,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,310 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.12% of CBRE Group worth $25,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 320,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,093,000 after buying an additional 37,132 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,141,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,345,602 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 112,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,562,872.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CBRE Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $82.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.