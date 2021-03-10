Clearbridge Investments LLC Buys 98,500 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,395,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $28,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 88,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 60,400 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,926,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,196 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 16,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,255 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,090,000 after buying an additional 61,700 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AEO opened at $29.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $30.01.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEO. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.56.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

