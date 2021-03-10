Doctors Coin (DRS) Hits Market Cap of $145.43 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $145.43 million and $1.72 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin token can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00001123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Doctors Coin alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00056376 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000073 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Token Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 tokens. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin

Doctors Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DRSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Doctors Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doctors Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.