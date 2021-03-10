EUNO (EUNO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22,099.00

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. EUNO has a total market cap of $14.59 million and $22,099.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.11 or 0.00853602 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000035 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 72.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,141,428,906 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

