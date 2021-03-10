Zilla (ZLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $218,174.99

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 10th. Zilla has a market cap of $218,174.99 and approximately $20,151.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00054318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00010049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.99 or 0.00757572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00065809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00029188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00040097 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003694 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

