CrowdWiz (WIZ) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $8,387.00

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 366.7% higher against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $2.11 million and $8,387.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can now be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CrowdWiz Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 4,053,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,019,942 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CrowdWiz is crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

CrowdWiz Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

