Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 575,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,668 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $31,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $62.16 on Tuesday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $72.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -94.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David F. Walker sold 7,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,962,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $204,296.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,240.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,463 over the last three months. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

