Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Territorial Bancorp were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 508.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $258.59 million, a PE ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.23 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Territorial Bancorp

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

