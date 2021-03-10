Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 713,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,211. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

