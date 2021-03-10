Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CTTAY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS CTTAY traded down $1.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.24. 713,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,211. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Automotive Technologies, Vehicle Networking and Information Business Area, Rubber Technologies, Connected Mobility Â- Hardware, and Powertrain Technologies divisions.

