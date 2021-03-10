Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cable One, Inc. is a cable company. The Company provides internet, cable television and telephone service primarily in the United States. Cable One, Inc. is based in Phoenix, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,280.00 to $2,671.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cable One presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,973.50.

NYSE:CABO traded up $9.70 on Wednesday, reaching $1,829.22. 25,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,790. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,031.39 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,994.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,958.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,110.50, for a total value of $56,983.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378 shares in the company, valued at $797,769. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 2,068.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Cable One by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 201.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 76.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

