StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Position Reduced by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter valued at $233,000. 70.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.79 per share, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $304,740. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,057 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,796 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $62.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.01 and a 12-month high of $65.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.24.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.41). StoneX Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded StoneX Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

