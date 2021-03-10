Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) (TSE:DRM) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 12th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of DRM traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$22.59. The company had a trading volume of 18,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,175. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.14. Dream Unlimited Corp. has a twelve month low of C$13.84 and a twelve month high of C$25.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Separately, TD Securities increased their price objective on Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Michael Cooper purchased 7,000 shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (DRM.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$143,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,621,395.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

