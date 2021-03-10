Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to Issue $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.595 per share on Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Regency Centers has increased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Regency Centers has a dividend payout ratio of 245.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Regency Centers to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.3%.

REG traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,905. The stock has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 216.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 1 year low of $31.80 and a 1 year high of $59.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average is $46.49.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 4.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Regency Centers will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REG has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.58.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

