ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,971,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after purchasing an additional 200,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,416,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in ArcBest by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,765,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 217,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 89,976 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $85,815.72. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARCB. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ArcBest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ArcBest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $69.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ArcBest Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $70.62.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $816.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.11 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

