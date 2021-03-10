Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 127 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.21% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. South State CORP. bought a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 123.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $113.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.70. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $31.95 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Separately, Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

