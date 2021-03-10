Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 326,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,348,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 6.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on The Manitowoc from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on The Manitowoc from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of MTW opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.65 million, a PE ratio of -52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $18.04.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

