QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $289.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $279.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $305.95.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. Moody’s’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.92%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.73.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

