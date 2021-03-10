QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $46.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

