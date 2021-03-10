QS Investors LLC Has $929,000 Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Avista were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 64,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Avista by 320.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 37,391 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Avista by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 417,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,233,000 after purchasing an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avista by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.33. Avista Co. has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Avista had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 6.19%. On average, analysts predict that Avista Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.423 dividend. This is a positive change from Avista’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.13%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVA. Bank of America lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Avista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other Avista news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $431,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,680,205.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $42,856.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,821.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,566 shares of company stock worth $1,019,526. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

