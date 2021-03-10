QS Investors LLC Purchases 18,248 Shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,248 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,615,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,698,000 after acquiring an additional 173,495 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,143,000 after acquiring an additional 152,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after acquiring an additional 118,672 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 385.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 125,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health stock opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. On average, analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Phibro Animal Health news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

