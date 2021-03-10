Cosmos Price Hits $19.76 on Top Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $19.76 or 0.00034710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and $711.51 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Cosmos has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,796.72 or 0.99756381 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.62 or 0.00087158 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009275 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 269,395,471 coins and its circulating supply is 211,610,868 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.