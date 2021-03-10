Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Gap Up to $5.47

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.47, but opened at $6.50. Affimed shares last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 86,862 shares.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Get Affimed alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $552.04 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 323.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,653,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,262 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Affimed by 1,158.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 649,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after acquiring an additional 597,549 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Affimed by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 517,247 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 431,247 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.33% of the company’s stock.

Affimed Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.