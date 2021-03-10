The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.

NASDAQ:YORW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,667. The firm has a market cap of $618.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Get The York Water alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for The York Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The York Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.