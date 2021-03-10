The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

The York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The York Water had a net margin of 30.35% and a return on equity of 11.88%.
NASDAQ:YORW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,667. The firm has a market cap of $618.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.14. The York Water has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.1874 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The York Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.
The York Water Company Profile
The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company owns and operates two wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.
