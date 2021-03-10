Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) Updates Q1 2022 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) updated its first quarter 2022

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.07-0.09 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $216-218 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $226.81 million.Cloudera also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.35-0.39 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cloudera from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Cloudera from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of Cloudera stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.73. 9,107,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,741. Cloudera has a 12 month low of $4.76 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.95.

In other Cloudera news, insider Arun Murthy sold 89,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $1,108,294.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 844,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,278.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $2,054,379.52. Insiders have sold a total of 837,803 shares of company stock worth $13,100,784 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera Company Profile

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

