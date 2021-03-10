Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.88

Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.88 and last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 48720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 89.65%.

In other news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 11,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $70,866.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,444 shares in the company, valued at $893,656.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $39,979.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,499.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,435 shares of company stock worth $857,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,578,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 181,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,517,000 after acquiring an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,518,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,389,000 after acquiring an additional 200,625 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 22.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,197,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 405,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,977,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 34,627 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

