QS Investors LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

QS Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CME. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.80 and a fifty-two week high of $216.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.73 and its 200 day moving average is $177.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on CME. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.75, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,011,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock worth $5,125,436 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

