QS Investors LLC Acquires 116 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in WD-40 by 50.0% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 stock opened at $312.61 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $151.16 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $310.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05 and a beta of -0.05.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WDFC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

