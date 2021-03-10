Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.38

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.38 and last traded at $46.07, with a volume of 6855 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.29.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.59. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 215.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after buying an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 390.3% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 589.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after buying an additional 46,802 shares during the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

