Prometeus Market Cap Reaches $81.27 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $13.28 or 0.00023614 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $81.27 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00054490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00763103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

