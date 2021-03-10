Homeros Price Tops $0.0518 on Top Exchanges (HMR)

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. One Homeros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0518 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Homeros has a total market capitalization of $24.51 million and $5.18 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Homeros has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00054490 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.15 or 0.00763103 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00065822 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029368 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00040243 BTC.

Homeros Coin Profile

HMR is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 473,341,933 coins. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants. Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs. “

Buying and Selling Homeros

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

