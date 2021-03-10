Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Price Tops $1.11

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market cap of $8.93 million and approximately $708,598.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00001988 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00055083 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000283 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 56.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token Profile

Archer DAO Governance Token (CRYPTO:ARCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,013,082 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Archer DAO Governance Token is medium.com/archer-dao

Buying and Selling Archer DAO Governance Token

