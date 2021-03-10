Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Increased to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.73% from the stock’s current price.

CVX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.65.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.87 on Wednesday, reaching $111.37. 17,278,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,693,700. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.14, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

