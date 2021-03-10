QS Investors LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 104,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 95,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $213.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.94 and a 12-month high of $224.69.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.84%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

