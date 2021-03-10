QS Investors LLC Purchases 467 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,977,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IQVIA by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in IQVIA by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IQV shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on IQVIA from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $208.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.67.

In other IQVIA news, Director John G. Danhakl purchased 63,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $176.95 per share, with a total value of $11,227,654.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV opened at $187.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.70. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.79 and a twelve month high of $199.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.