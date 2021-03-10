TEMCO Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.61 Million (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 84.2% against the US dollar. One TEMCO coin can now be bought for about $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. TEMCO has a total market capitalization of $18.61 million and $68.01 million worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00496529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00067240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072813 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00543704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00075929 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO’s genesis date was September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,256,899,852 coins. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

Buying and Selling TEMCO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

