Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 5,352 NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in NCR by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in NCR during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their target price on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Shares of NCR opened at $36.91 on Tuesday. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $39.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,348.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

