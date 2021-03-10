Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Purchases New Shares in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. 87.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $89.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $90.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

CLH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.70.

In related news, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total transaction of $863,900.00. Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,060,789.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

