Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 19,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -427.89 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.1775 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

