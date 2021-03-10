Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Sold by Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV reduced its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTR. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 315,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 715,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,375,000 after buying an additional 113,949 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,341,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,655,000 after buying an additional 372,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nutrien by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.08.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

