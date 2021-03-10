Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $224,000 Investment in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 33,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,999 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 380,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,066,000 after buying an additional 220,299 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.63.

Shares of IAC opened at $221.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.37. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $266.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.