Raydium (RAY) Market Capitalization Hits $106.12 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 10th. Raydium has a total market cap of $106.12 million and $372,723.00 worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 27.6% higher against the dollar. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for $9.41 or 0.00016651 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.70 or 0.00496529 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00067240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00072813 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $307.37 or 0.00543704 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00075929 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,273,830 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

