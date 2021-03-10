McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) PT Raised to $25.50 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $25.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on McAfee from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on McAfee in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. McAfee presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.42.

MCFE stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,005. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.25. McAfee has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $24.60.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.65 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McAfee will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCFE. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee in the fourth quarter worth $231,000.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

