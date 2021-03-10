Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centrica in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Centrica stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,873. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. Centrica has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

