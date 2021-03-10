CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Short Interest Update

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,760,000 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the January 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $1,898,981.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock valued at $47,543,566 over the last ninety days. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KMX shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.88.

KMX opened at $129.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax has a 12 month low of $37.59 and a 12 month high of $129.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

