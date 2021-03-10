Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Short Interest Down 18.1% in February

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the January 28th total of 2,710,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 866,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Columbia Property Trust by 179.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXP opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. Columbia Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $17.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -299.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.97.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 1.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Columbia Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Property Trust in a report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Columbia Property Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Property Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lowered Columbia Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.33.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

