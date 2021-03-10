Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV Makes New $247,000 Investment in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Carvana by 3.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Carvana by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth $380,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 48.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.32, for a total value of $9,892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $222,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 30,794 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.54, for a total value of $8,115,450.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 879,303 shares of company stock worth $244,173,932 over the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Carvana from $214.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $331.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.11.

CVNA opened at $241.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.35 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.18. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

